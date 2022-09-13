FibSWAP DEx Hits One Day Volume of $9,807.00 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FibSWAP DEx alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FibSWAP DEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FibSWAP DEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FibSWAP DEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FibSWAP DEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FibSWAP DEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.