FibSWAP DEx Hits One Day Volume of $9,807.00 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FibSWAP DEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FibSWAP DEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.