Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $205,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

