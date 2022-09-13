FIFTHDELTA Ltd Purchases Shares of 520,100 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,020,000. Albemarle comprises 11.7% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned 0.44% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 46,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

ALB stock opened at $296.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

