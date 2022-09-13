Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael Sells 9,700 Shares

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,324,750.50.

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Filo Mining Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

