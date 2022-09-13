Financial Analysis: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynatrace and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 14 0 2.88 Global-e Online 0 0 8 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynatrace currently has a consensus target price of $57.94, suggesting a potential upside of 39.57%. Global-e Online has a consensus target price of $40.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Global-e Online.

94.7% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and Global-e Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $929.45 million 12.83 $52.45 million $0.14 296.50 Global-e Online $245.27 million 22.59 -$74.93 million ($1.00) -35.60

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 4.18% 7.81% 4.18% Global-e Online -50.20% -6.60% -5.64%

Summary

Dynatrace beats Global-e Online on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

