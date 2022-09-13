Financial Contrast: Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) vs. Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Glatfelter has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Glatfelter pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glatfelter has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Glatfelter is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glatfelter and Mativ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Glatfelter currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.49%. Given Glatfelter’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Glatfelter is more favorable than Mativ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glatfelter and Mativ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glatfelter $1.08 billion 0.19 $6.94 million ($2.52) -1.79 Mativ $1.44 billion 0.56 $88.90 million $2.47 10.43

Mativ has higher revenue and earnings than Glatfelter. Glatfelter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mativ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Glatfelter and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glatfelter -8.33% 0.70% 0.20% Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Glatfelter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mativ beats Glatfelter on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene and other hygiene products, specialty wipes, tabletop, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer and industrial products. The Spunlace segment manufactures spunlace nonwovens for cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services. It serves healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation, and filtration end-markets. The EP segment produces various cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for the tobacco industry. It also produces non-tobacco papers for various applications, such as energy storage and industrial commodity paper grades. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

