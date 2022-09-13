Financial Contrast: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) versus Its Competitors

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GLOBALFOUNDRIES to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 6.56% 6.23% 3.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors -59.26% -14.76% 0.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion -$250.31 million 67.05 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 18.48

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors 1662 7692 16119 578 2.60

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 30.75%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

