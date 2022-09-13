Financial Contrast: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Power Integrations and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 0 2 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $91.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

This table compares Power Integrations and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 25.83% 22.44% 20.07% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $703.28 million 5.80 $164.41 million $3.08 22.73 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.31 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Risk and Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

