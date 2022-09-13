Financial Contrast: Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) versus Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) and Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -107.55% -26.56% -15.59% Briggs & Stratton N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $47.67 million 0.56 -$31.27 million N/A N/A Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million N/A N/A

Unrivaled Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Briggs & Stratton.

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Rating)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Briggs & Stratton

(Get Rating)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

