Financial Review: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Monetary Systems and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

PaySign has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A PaySign -2.11% -5.39% -0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and PaySign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PaySign $29.47 million 5.13 -$2.72 million ($0.02) -145.00

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PaySign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PaySign beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

(Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About PaySign

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.