Financial Review: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) versus Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Ablynx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 7.70 -$13.83 million ($2.70) -6.10 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Ablynx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 220.08%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ablynx.

Volatility and Risk

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -324.99% -31.56% -28.14% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

