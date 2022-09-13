FintruX Network Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $518,975.80 and approximately $331.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075588 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

