Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires 173,621 Shares of Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 4.30% of Parabellum Acquisition worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 520,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Parabellum Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRBM stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Parabellum Acquisition Profile

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

