Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,771,900 Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,771,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,329,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 2.70% of Gores Holdings IX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,780,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

