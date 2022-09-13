Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 600,000 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMUGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSRMU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GSR II Meteora Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.