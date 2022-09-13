Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 600,000 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSRMU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

