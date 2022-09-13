Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $40.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.49% of Bausch Health Companies worth $40,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,789 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $22,088,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $21,813,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

