Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $14.81 Million in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 34.45% of APx Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ APXI opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

