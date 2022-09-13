Fir Tree Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.89% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $25,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 305,613 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,244,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

AUS opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

