Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of UTA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $394,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $616,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTAA stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

