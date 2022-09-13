Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases 3,366 Shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 3.45% of Aequi Acquisition worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARBG. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

