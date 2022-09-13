Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 122,271 Shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,271 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.58% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BACA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 689,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BACA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

