Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 44,343 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,343 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.31% of KL Acquisition worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $675,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 2,630.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

