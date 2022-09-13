Fir Tree Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,210 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 0.8% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 472.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,026,325 shares of company stock worth $24,151,062 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.