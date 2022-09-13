Firo (FIRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.75 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market cap of $31.61 million and $9.75 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00012624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,785.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.60 or 0.07682142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00169217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00298122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00716995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00588995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,493,287 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

