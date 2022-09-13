Firo (FIRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.75 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market cap of $31.61 million and $9.75 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00012624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,785.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.60 or 0.07682142 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00169217 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022726 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00298122 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00716995 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00588995 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Firo Coin Profile
Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,493,287 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Firo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.