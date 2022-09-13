First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of First Horizon worth $77,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

