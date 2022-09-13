First Majestic Silver Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 16,850 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 20% compared to the typical volume of 14,017 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,296,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,708 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 205,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,685,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

