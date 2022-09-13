First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $280,471,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

