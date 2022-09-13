First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $71.93 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $71,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

PGR stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

