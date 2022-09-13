First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,545 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $82,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $360.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.20 and its 200-day moving average is $366.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.