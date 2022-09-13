First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 430,458 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,458 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $101,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

