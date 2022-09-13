First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,466 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $95,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

EOG stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

