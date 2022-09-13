First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Decreased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 439,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

