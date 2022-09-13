First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $46.86. Approximately 114,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 208,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.
