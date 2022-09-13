FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.46

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.46 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 126.40 ($1.53). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,323,915 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £937.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.46.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). Also, insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

