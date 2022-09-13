Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $34.51 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00805104 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00168083 BTC.

Flamingo uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

