Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flughafen Zürich to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.97.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

