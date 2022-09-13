Flux (FLX) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flux (FLX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $717,503.74 and $422,233.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00292483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00117738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The official website for Flux is datamine.network.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more "stable" collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. "

