Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,855 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flywire by 1,254.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flywire by 4,384.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,703 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $269,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,663.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,315,584 shares of company stock valued at $59,195,990 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Trading Up 3.7 %

Flywire stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

