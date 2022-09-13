Folder Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $167,011.32 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Folder Protocol (FOL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

