Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.15.

FVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 4.0 %

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$985.13 million and a P/E ratio of 28.17. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$6.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

