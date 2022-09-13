Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,243,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

