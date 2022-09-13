Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 2,468 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

