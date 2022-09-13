Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

