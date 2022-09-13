Forum Financial Management LP Has $536,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.