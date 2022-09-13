Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 142,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

