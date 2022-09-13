Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 3,864 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,354,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,660,000 after buying an additional 1,630,877 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

