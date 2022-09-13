Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $137.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.83.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
