Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $137.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $102.11 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

