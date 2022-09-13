Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $117.39 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

