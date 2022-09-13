Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.409 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.1 %

FNV stock opened at C$163.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$154.68 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$165.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$181.95.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.08.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

