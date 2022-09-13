Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $126.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $117.39 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after buying an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,177,000 after buying an additional 331,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

